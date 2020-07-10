Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Medica Group (LON:MGP)

Medica Group (LON:MGP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of MGP stock opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.72, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 133.14. Medica Group has a 1-year low of GBX 88 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 168.50 ($2.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $140.77 million and a PE ratio of 17.82.
Medica Group Company Profile
See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Medica Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medica Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.