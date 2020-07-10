Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Medica Group (LON:MGP)

Medica Group (LON:MGP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of MGP stock opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.72, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 133.14. Medica Group has a 1-year low of GBX 88 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 168.50 ($2.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $140.77 million and a PE ratio of 17.82.

Get Medica Group alerts:

Medica Group Company Profile

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NightHawk emergency CT and MR reporting, Dayhawk fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company also provides audit services, such as cause for concern audit, departmental quality assurance, and ongoing CT, MR, plain film, and ultrasound audit services; and specialist services.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Medica Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medica Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.