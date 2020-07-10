Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Henry Boot (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:BOOT opened at GBX 252 ($3.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 246.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 273.17. Henry Boot has a 1-year low of GBX 180 ($2.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 351 ($4.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

In other Henry Boot news, insider Darren Littlewood bought 8,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 243 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £20,625.84 ($25,382.53). Also, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £152,750 ($187,976.86). Insiders have acquired a total of 76,688 shares of company stock worth $18,060,784 over the last 90 days.

Henry Boot PLC invests in, develops, and trades in properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction segments. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

