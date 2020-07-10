Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for U and I Group (LON:UAI)

U and I Group (LON:UAI)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U and I Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

LON:UAI opened at GBX 74 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 129.23. U and I Group has a 1 year low of GBX 68.73 ($0.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 479.33 ($5.90).

U and I Group (LON:UAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX (44.50) (($0.55)) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that U and I Group will post 2260.4865757 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U and I Group

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

