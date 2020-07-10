Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PRTC. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.91) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

PureTech Health stock opened at GBX 275.50 ($3.39) on Wednesday. PureTech Health has a 12-month low of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 339.36 ($4.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $786.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 258.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 272.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

In other PureTech Health news, insider John LaMattina purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £16,750 ($20,612.85). Insiders acquired a total of 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,845,046 over the last 90 days.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

