PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 402.51% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PDSB. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.45 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.
Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 604.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32,950 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.
