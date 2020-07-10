PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 402.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PDSB. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.45 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). As a group, research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 604.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32,950 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

