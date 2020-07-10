PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.02, but opened at $8.56. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. PBF Energy shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 117,457 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen lowered PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered PBF Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PBF Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 102.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 46,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,723,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,521,000 after purchasing an additional 876,104 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 38.1% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 146,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10). PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post -5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

