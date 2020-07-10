Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Paypal in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Paypal’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.58.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $183.23 on Thursday. Paypal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $183.99. The stock has a market cap of $208.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.97, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

