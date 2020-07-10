Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Gap Down to $73.94

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.33, but opened at $73.94. Paychex shares last traded at $73.94, with a volume of 4,185,800 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.27.

Get Paychex alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 217.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 388.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.