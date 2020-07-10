Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ORIC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.09

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.09 and last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 6709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Passage Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.32.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($4.20). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Passage Bio news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 281,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $7,222,500.00.

About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.