Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Receives $41.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Parsons from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parsons from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Parsons by 995.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 68,579 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 15,582 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Parsons by 231.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 15,536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSN opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35. Parsons has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.57 million. Parsons had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 53.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

