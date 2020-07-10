Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin Sells 950 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $248.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.53. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $251.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $222,274,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $87,267,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $256,321,000 after purchasing an additional 498,416 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $107,049,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% during the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $193,798,000 after purchasing an additional 283,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. OTR Global cut Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.77.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.