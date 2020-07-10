P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glatfelter is a global supplier of specialty papers and engineered materials, offering innovation, world-class service and over a century and a half of technical expertise. Headquartered in York, PA, the Company serves customers. operations include facilities in Pennsylvania and Ohio. International operations include facilities in Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines, and sales and distribution offices in China and Russia. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of P H Glatfelter in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a market cap of $679.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. P H Glatfelter has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $19.03.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that P H Glatfelter will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

