Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Down 4.3% on Insider Selling

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares were down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $40.51 and last traded at $43.44, approximately 11,189,891 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 254% from the average daily volume of 3,160,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

Specifically, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro acquired 3,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $48,400. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OSTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Overstock.com from $33.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 3.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $351.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.30 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 55.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth about $3,017,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 47.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 278,222 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Overstock.com by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 210,922 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 91,870 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

