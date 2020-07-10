Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ORN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Orion Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.62.

ORN stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $83.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $166.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 631.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 462,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 398,967 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth $988,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth $656,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 224,721 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 878,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 166,915 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

