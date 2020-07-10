OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Rating Reiterated by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners restated their buy rating on shares of OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of OrganiGram from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.10 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on OrganiGram from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.55.

Shares of TSE:OGI opened at C$2.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.91 million and a PE ratio of -7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of C$1.54 and a 12-month high of C$9.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.72.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$23.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.80 million. Research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

