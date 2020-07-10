Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 390,386 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $39,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.34.

Oracle stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.62. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.