Oppenheimer Weighs in on Dana Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DAN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dana from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NYSE:DAN opened at $11.56 on Friday. Dana has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dana by 54.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dana by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dana by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 42,651 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

