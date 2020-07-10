Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SWAV. BidaskClub raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shockwave Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08. Shockwave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 9.68.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 112.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $164,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,260.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,362 shares of company stock valued at $20,838,601 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

