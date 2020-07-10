Ontology (ONT) Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00006676 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, Bitbns, Hotbit and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $427.62 million and $90.07 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002353 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000297 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 696,743,794 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Koinex, Hotbit, OKEx, BCEX, Upbit, Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bitbns, Indodax, Bibox, BitMart and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

