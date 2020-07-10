Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $185.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line traded as high as $178.90 and last traded at $175.63, with a volume of 603200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.63.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $103.33 in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.79.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.32. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.