NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $420.00 to $460.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $404.00 and last traded at $403.66, with a volume of 73546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $394.87.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BofA Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.61.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 25,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.46, for a total value of $10,002,279.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,480,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,286 shares of company stock worth $90,984,177 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 20,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,345 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $365.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.04. The firm has a market cap of $258.52 billion, a PE ratio of 78.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

