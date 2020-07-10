NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 17.1% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 11,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 26.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 25,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.46, for a total value of $10,002,279.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,480,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 244,286 shares of company stock worth $90,984,177. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.24.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $420.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.39 and a fifty-two week high of $409.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $365.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.04. The firm has a market cap of $251.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.57, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.