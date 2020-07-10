Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Reduced by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.7% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 63.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 65.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 63,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Bank of America cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BofA Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $68.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 73.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

