NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Short Interest Update

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,960,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 26,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

In related news, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,967.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 442.8% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

NLOK stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.89.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 125.92%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

