Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd.

NECB opened at $8.65 on Friday. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.