Nomura Instinet Upgrades Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) to “Buy”

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Nomura Instinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a $600.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $500.00. Nomura Instinet’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHTR. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.67.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $530.19 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $549.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,538 shares of company stock worth $23,828,889 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,206 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,553,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

