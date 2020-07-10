NINTENDO LTD/ADR Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research report issued on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $57.54 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush lowered NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NINTENDO LTD/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.58. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $35.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.73.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 19.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

