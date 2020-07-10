Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,527,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,196,549,000 after purchasing an additional 584,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,834,816,000 after buying an additional 73,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,743,723,000 after buying an additional 222,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,713,079,000 after buying an additional 508,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE opened at $96.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $153.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.01.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.