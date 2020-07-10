Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Position Increased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 22.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Nike were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $1,314,457,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 19,144.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 34.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after buying an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after buying an additional 4,159,675 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Nike during the first quarter valued at about $191,903,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.01.

Nike stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $153.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

