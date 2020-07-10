NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,932 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 337,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,735,000 after buying an additional 20,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $251.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,357 shares of company stock valued at $22,818,449. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

