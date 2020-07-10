Next.exchange Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last Week (NEXT)

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. In the last seven days, Next.exchange has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Next.exchange has a total market cap of $527,842.77 and approximately $601.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Next.exchange token can now be purchased for $0.0847 or 0.00000896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00045535 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.12 or 0.04933694 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00053450 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00032389 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Next.exchange is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. Next.exchange’s official website is next.exchange . Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Next.exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Next.exchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Next.exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Next.exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

