Newton (NEW) One Day Volume Tops $486,105.00

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. In the last week, Newton has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $13.81 million and $486,105.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.33 or 0.01964621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00180976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00063384 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00114690 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

