NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Short Interest Up 5.5% in June

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 370,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

NetGear stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $712.55 million, a P/E ratio of 88.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53. NetGear has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.95 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetGear will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetGear news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $77,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,153.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 8,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $221,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,402 shares of company stock valued at $520,428 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of NetGear by 12,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of NetGear by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of NetGear by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on NetGear in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

