NEM (XEM) 1-Day Volume Tops $11.71 Million

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. In the last seven days, NEM has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Liquid, Poloniex and Coinsuper. NEM has a market cap of $403.88 million and approximately $11.71 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NEM Profile

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Exrates, Koineks, Upbit, Bittrex, Liquid, Livecoin, Iquant, B2BX, Poloniex, Kryptono, Bithumb, Binance, Cryptopia, Zaif, BTC-Alpha, Coinbe, Indodax, BTC Trade UA, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Crex24, YoBit, Coinsuper, Bitbns, COSS, Huobi, OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger, HitBTC and Kuna. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

