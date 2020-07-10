Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren Sells 1,987 Shares of Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $93,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Robert Alan Schueren sold 15,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,362 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $289,280.14.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,927 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $547,846.26.

On Thursday, May 7th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 15,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $48.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.81. Natera Inc has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $50.57.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Natera had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Natera by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 231,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 38,981 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 44.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 158,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 49,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 68,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,401,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,893,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

