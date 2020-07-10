Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $648,215.89 in Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,237 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $648,215.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Thursday, July 2nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,678 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $572,922.68.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,771 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $216,937.37.

On Monday, June 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 39,354 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,774,471.86.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,457 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $200,565.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 17,304 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $733,343.52.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21. Natera Inc has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $50.57.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Natera by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 231,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 38,981 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Natera by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 158,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 49,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Natera by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 68,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,401,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.