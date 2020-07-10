Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $648,215.89 in Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,237 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $648,215.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 2nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,678 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $572,922.68.
- On Wednesday, June 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,771 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $216,937.37.
- On Monday, June 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 39,354 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,774,471.86.
- On Tuesday, June 16th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,457 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $200,565.00.
- On Wednesday, June 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 17,304 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $733,343.52.
Shares of Natera stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21. Natera Inc has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $50.57.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Natera by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 231,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 38,981 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Natera by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 158,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 49,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Natera by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 68,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,401,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
