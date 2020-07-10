NAGA (NGC) Price Hits $0.0393

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. NAGA has a market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $1,515.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA token can now be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. In the last week, NAGA has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00045508 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.92 or 0.04934298 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002689 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00053425 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00032385 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

