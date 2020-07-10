Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 118 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,014 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after buying an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,572,048,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,598,989,000 after buying an additional 386,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.36.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $116.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.31. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $211.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

