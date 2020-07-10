Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $997,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. DZ Bank downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

NYSE:T opened at $29.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

