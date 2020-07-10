MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Set at C$26.00 by Raymond James

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) has been given a C$26.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.26% from the company’s current price.

MTY has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$31.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.34 million and a PE ratio of 9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.58. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$14.23 and a twelve month high of C$68.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.18.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$150.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 2.1913665 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.