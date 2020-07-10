MTY Food Group Inc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for MTY Food Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.09. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$150.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.00 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTY. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on shares of MTY Food Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of MTY opened at C$31.05 on Wednesday. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$14.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.18. The firm has a market cap of $601.34 million and a P/E ratio of 9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

