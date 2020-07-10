M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives $141.32 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.32.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,805,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,955,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,401,000 after buying an additional 682,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,139,000 after buying an additional 584,351 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,926,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,834,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $95.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.46. M&T Bank has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.67.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

