MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MSM. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.47.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.02 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 559.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $221,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

