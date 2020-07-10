MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) – Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MRC Global in a report issued on Monday, July 6th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for MRC Global’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. MRC Global had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. MRC Global’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of MRC Global from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MRC Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

MRC stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $445.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18 and a beta of 2.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 53.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,799,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MRC Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 32,675 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in MRC Global by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 51,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the first quarter valued at $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

