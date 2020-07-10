Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Takes $229,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 83 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,459,237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,693.66.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,182.63 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,193.88. The firm has a market cap of $1,587.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,622.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,181.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

