Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,513 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,698,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $18,766,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 120.5% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 6,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 54,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 206,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $75,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $382.73 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $385.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,652.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

