Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,366,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,863,000 after buying an additional 1,029,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM opened at $91.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $284.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day moving average is $109.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.99.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.