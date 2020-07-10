Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 345 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Icon by 5.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,823,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,034,000 after buying an additional 180,568 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Icon by 4.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,801,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,017,000 after buying an additional 125,829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Icon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,542,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Icon by 7.7% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,896,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,900,000 after buying an additional 135,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Icon by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,649,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,392,000 after buying an additional 31,571 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Icon alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ICLR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Icon from $169.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Icon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $174.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.07 and a 200 day moving average of $160.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.86. Icon Plc has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $178.99.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $715.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.07 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. Icon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Icon Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.