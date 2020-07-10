Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 278 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $224,353,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,661 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 548.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 672,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,139,000 after acquiring an additional 569,090 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3,573.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 574,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 558,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,122,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,341,000 after buying an additional 421,311 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total value of $1,579,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,117,871.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,305,752. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $132.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.93 and a 200 day moving average of $110.49. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $138.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

