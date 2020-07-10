Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,596 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $101.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.07. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

